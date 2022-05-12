Sao Paulo vs Juventude prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2021-22

The Copa do Brasil returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sao Paulo and Juventude square off at the Arena Barueri on Friday.

The game has all the makings of a proper contest after the spoils were shared in a thrilling 2-2 draw back in April’s reverse fixture.

Sao Paulo were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running last Sunday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Fortaleza in Serie A.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last six outings, picking up four draws and two wins in that time.

Sao Paulo head into the weekend on a run of eight straight wins at home and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Juventude, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Internacional.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last six outings, picking up two draws and losing two since a 1-0 cup win over Real Noroeste-ES back in March.

While Juventude will look to end their dry spell, next up is an opposing side who they have failed to defeat in any of their last four attempts since 2016.

Sao Paulo vs Juventude Head-To-Head

Sao Paulo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides. Juventude have picked up four wins in that time, while five games have ended in draws.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Juventude Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Sao Paulo vs Juventude Team News

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo will be without the services of Tiago Volpi, Gabriel Sara and Nika, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Tiago Volpi, Gabriel Sara, Nika

Suspended: None

Juventude

Marlon, Capixaba, Moraes, Elton, Ricardo Bueno and Edinho are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Marlon, Capixaba, Moraes, Elton, Ricardo Bueno, Edinho

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Juventude Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jandrei; Rafinha, Robert Arboleda, Diego, Welington; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor; Luciano, Andre Anderson, Alisson; Jonathan Calleri

Juventude Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cesar Ribela; Paulo Henrique, Rafael Forster, Busanello, William Matheus; Oscar Ruiz, Yuri Oliveira Lima; Vitor Gabriel, Chico, Guilherme Parede; Isidro Pitta

Sao Paulo vs Juventude Prediction

On the back of April’s thrilling 2-2 draw, we expect another hard-fought contest with both sides taking the game to each other. The hosts head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Juventude

