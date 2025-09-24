Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Sao Paulo will invite LDU Quito to Estadio Morumbi in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Thursday. They met in the first leg last week, and Quito recorded a 2-0 home win.

The hosts have seen a drop in form, losing three of their last four games in all competitions. After a loss in the first leg, they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to local rivals Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors failed to build on their win from the first leg and suffered a 4-2 home loss to Universidad Católica in the Ecuadorian LigaPro, ending their unbeaten streak after three games.

Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording five wins. Four of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last four games across all competitions.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six games in the Libertadores, recording four wins.

Quito have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions. They have lost the other three games without scoring.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten at home across all competitions since July.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last three games in the Libertadores.

Quito have failed to score in three of their four away games in the Libertadores this season.

Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito Prediction

Tricolor Paulista have endured a poor run of form, losing three of their last four games, though all three defeats were registered away from home. They have won six of their last seven home games, scoring at least two goals in five games in that period.

Los Reyes have lost just one of their last four games, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets. They have seen under 2.5 goals scored in their last six away games across all competitions.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 LDU Quito

Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

