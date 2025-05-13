Sao Paulo vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Sao Paulo will invite Libertad to Estádio do Morumbi in their penultimate group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far and are at the top of the Group D table. Gumarelo are second in the standings, winning two of their four games.

Tricolor Paulista overcame Alianza Lima 2-0 away from home last week, thanks to André Silva's brace. They failed to build on that form and lost 1-0 away to local rivals Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, ending their unbeaten streak after 12 games.

The visitors had won their first two Libertadores games but are winless in the last two. They were held to a goalless away draw at Atlético Talleres last week. Their winless run in all competitions was extended to seven games on Sunday as they lost 1-0 away to Sportivo Luqueño in the Paraguayan Primera División.

Sao Paulo vs Libertad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths thrice thus far. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts leading 2-1 in wins.

They met for the first time in the Libertadores in April, and Tricolor Paulista registered a 2-0 away win.

Both teams have conceded two goals in four Libertadores games thus far. The hosts have outscored Gumarelo 7-2 in four games.

Tricolor Paulista are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions, playing out four draws.

Libertad have won just one of their last six away games in the Libertadores. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

All three meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Sao Paulo vs Libertad Prediction

Tricolor Paulista suffered their first loss in all competitions since March on Sunday and will look to bounce back here. They have suffered just one loss at home in 2025 and are strong favorites.

Repollero head into the match in poor form and have failed to score in their last five games in all competitions. Notably, they have lost just one of their 11 away games in 2025.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Tricolor Paulista's recent home record, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Libertad

Sao Paulo vs Libertad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

