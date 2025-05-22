Sao Paulo vs Mirassol Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Sao Paulo will host Mirassol at the Estadio do MorumBIS on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Brasileirao Serie A. The home side have endured a difficult start to their league campaign and now sit mid-table in 11th place with just 12 points from nine matches.

They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Gremio in their last league outing. They found themselves a goal down at the break before Robert Arboleda and Andre Silva got on the scoresheet in the second-half to secure a well-deserved victory for Tricolor Paulista.

Mirassol, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their debut Brasileirao Serie A campaign. They held on for a 1-1 draw away at Internacional last time out. Jemmes Ribeiro opening the scoring after just eight minutes before their opponents leveled the scores in the second-half.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the league table and will now be looking to secure an unlikely victory on the road on Saturday to boost their hopes of survival early in the campaign.

Sao Paulo vs Mirassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Sao Paulo and Mirassol. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won three times with their other four contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Paulista Serie A clash back in February, which the hosts won 4-1 to register a fifth consecutive unbeaten outing in this fixture.

Mirassol have scored 14 goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this season, the highest of any team in the bottom-half of the pile.

Tricolor Paulista meanwhile have conceded seven goals in the league this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom-half of the table.

Sao Paulo vs Mirassol Prediction

Sao Paulo are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of their previous four matches. They are undefeated in their last nine home matches and will head into this one as clear favourites.

Leão da Alta are undefeated in consecutive outings and have lost just one of their last eight games. They are, however, without a win in their previous nine games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Mirassol

Sao Paulo vs Mirassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More