Sao Paulo vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Sao Paulo will host Nacional at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024 Copa Libertadores last-16 clash. The home side have hit a rough patch in their domestic assignments in recent weeks and will hope they can find better luck in the continental showpiece this week.

The Brazilian outfit performed well in the group stages of the competition, shaking off their opening day defeat to Talleres as they went on to win four of their subsequent five games to advance to the last-16 of the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 2021.

Nacional meanwhile had mixed results in the Libertadores group stages earlier in the year but ultimately advanced to the knockout stages after finishing second in their group with 10 points from an obtainable 18. They were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing on penalties to Boca Juniors and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Sao Paulo and Nacional played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last week with the winner of their midweek clash now set to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sao Paulo vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Sao Paulo and Nacional. The hosts are undefeated in all five games picking up three wins and two draws in that period.

The visitors are without a goal in all five of their games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1992.

Sao Paulo have the joint-best defensive record in the Copa Libertadores so far this season with a goal concession tally of five.

Nacional are the highest-scoring side in the Uruguayan top-flight this season with a goal tally of 53.

Sao Paulo vs Nacional Prediction

Sao Paulo's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won all but one of their last eight home games and are favorites for the midweek clash.

Nacional are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last nine matches. They have however struggled for results in this fixture historically and could see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Nacional

Sao Paulo vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the five matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

