Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd June 2022

Sao Paulo will entertain local rivals Palmeiras at Morumbi in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil round of 16 fixtures on Thursday.

The two São Paulo-based outfits will meet for the second time this week after their Brazilian Serie A fixture on Monday. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Palmeiras, who scored twice in the final six minutes to complete a memorable comeback.

Both sides secured a 4-2 win on aggregate in the previous round of fixtures, with Sao Paulo defeating Juventude and Palmeiras overcoming Juazeirense.

Palmeiras are four-time champions in the cup competition, last winning it in 2020 while Sao Paulo have never won the competition and finished as runners-up in the 2000 edition.

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 336th edition of the Choque-Rei or the King's Clash. The two rivals have been evenly matched in this fixture with as many as 110 games ending in draws. Sao Paulo have 113 wins to their name while Palmeiras are not far behind with 112 wins.

The two sides have met just twice in the Copa do Brasil, with Sao Paulo emerging victorious on both occasions.

Sao Paulo have just two losses at home across all competitions this term while Palmeiras have two losses to their name in their travels this season.

The home team have kept three clean sheets in their four games in the Copa do Brasil while the two games for Palmeiras in the competition have ended with 2-1 scorelines.

Sao Paulo have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 matches in the Copa do Brasil and they have also scored in all but one of their last 12 games across all competitions.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, have failed to score in just one of their last 16 games across all competitions. They have also won six of their last seven games in the Copa do Brasil.

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction

Tricolor Paulista were close to a win in the league fixture on Monday but were denied by a late fightback from Verdao. They will be keen on avenging that loss here.

Palmeiras have the best attacking and defensive record in the league, with 25 goals to their names while they have conceded just eight times. They can pull level in the head-to-head record with a win here but Sao Paulo are expected to put up a fight in this match and the two sides will likely settle for a draw in this first-leg fixture.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Palmeiras

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Sao Paulo to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far