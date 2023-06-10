Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

Sao Paulo will welcome rivals Palmeiras to the Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in eight games last week as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Gremio. Jonathan Calleri opened the scoring in the 15th minute but goals from Franco Cristaldo and Reinaldo helped Gremio record a comeback win.

The visitors are the only unbeaten side in the Brazilian Serie A at the moment and returned to winning ways after three games last week. Artur opened the scoring in the 30th minute and Rony bagged a brace as they recorded a 3-1 home win over Coritiba.

Both teams played in CONMEBOL tournaments in midweek. The hosts recorded a 5-0 win over Tolima in the Copa Sudamericana and the visitors recorded a 4-2 win over Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores.

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Sao Paulo-based rivals have squared off 339 times in all competitions, with their first official meeting dating back to 1930. The derby between them is known as Choque-Rei or the King's Clash.

The head-to-head record is even at the moment with 114 wins for both teams and 111 games having ended in draws.

The last two meetings between them have ended in goalless draws.

Sao Paulo are on a seven-game winning run at home in all competitions. They have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since April.

The visitors have also suffered just one defeat in all competitions since April.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 20 goals in nine games, five more than the hosts.

Twelve of the last 14 meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction

Tricolor Paulista have won six of their last seven games in all competitions and look to be in good touch at the moment. They have won their last seven home games and will look to produce a strong display.

Verdão have been unbeaten in the Brazilian Serie A this season, with just one win coming from their four away games. Interestingly, their two clean sheets in the league this season have both come in their travels.

The last three meetings between them have ended in draws and, considering their current form, we expect them to settle for another stalemate.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-2 Palmeiras

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Artur to score or assist any time - Yes

