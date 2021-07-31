Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sao Paulo host Palmeiras at Morumbi Stadium in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday with both sides going through contrasting campaigns thus far.

Sao Paulo have been dismal this season and are currently 17th in the table. Hernan Crespo's side have won only two of their last five league games. The Soberano will have to drastically improve their performance if they are to take anything away from the game on Sunday.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, have been in sensational form of late. Abel Ferreira's side are currently top of the league, three points ahead of second-placed Atletico Mineiro. Verdao have won their last nine games across all competitions and will be looking to extend their streak against Sao Paulo on Sunday.

It could be a long day at the office for Sao Paulo on Sunday as they come up against a Palmeiras side who look unstoppable.

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo are surprisingly unbeaten in their last five meetings with Palmeiras, having won three of them.

The Soberano came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Luan Santos and Luciano Neves secured all three points for Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Palmeiras Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Team News

Dani Alves in action for Brazil

Sao Paulo

William, Eder, Luciano Neves and Walce are still out due to injury, while Dani Alves is unavailable, having been called up by Brazil for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Robert Arboleda will also miss out after picking up an injury in midweek.

Injured: William, Eder, Luciano Neves, Walce, Robert Arboleda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dani Alves

Palmeiras

Palmeiras came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against Fluminense last week. Abel Ferreira could also be boosted by the return of Luan Garcia and Luiz Adriano from injury.

However, Jorge and Roni are still out due to injury, while Gabriel Menino is unavailable for the game after being called up by Brazil for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Jorge, Roni

Doubtful: Luan Garcia, Luiz Adriano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gabriel Menino

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Volpi; Leo, Miranda, Bruno Alves; Nestor; Igor Gomes, Lizeiro, Reinaldo, Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni, Pablo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jailson; Renan Victor, Gustavo Gomez, Felipe Melo, Marcos Rocha; Ze Rafael, Danilo; Wesley, Raphael Veiga, Breno Lopes; Deyverson

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction

It's hard to see Sao Paulo get anything out of this game given the form that Palmeiras is in.

We predict Palmeiras will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 0-2 Palmeiras

