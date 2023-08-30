Sao Paulo vs Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Sao Paulo welcome Quito to the Estadio do Morumbi in the second leg of the Copa Sudamerica quarterfinals on Thursday (August 31).

In the first leg in Ecuador last week, Quito won 2-1. Jhojan Julio and Renato Ibarra scored in the first half before Lucas Moura pulled one back for Sao Paulo in the 80th minute.

Sao Paolo's poor form continued in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at America Mineiro. Quito, meanwhile, continued their winning ways in the Liga Pro with a 3-1 win at Gualaceo on Sunday.

Sao Paulo vs Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times, with four meetings in the Libertadores and one in the Copa Sudamericana. Quito lead 3-2.

Four of their meetings have produced over 2.5 goals. Interestingly, both teams have a 100% home record in this fixture, with Sao Paulo also keeping clean sheets in their two wins.

Sao Paulo have suffered two defeats in the Sudamericana, with both coming away from home.

Quito have suffered just one defeat in the competition.

Sao Paulo finished runners-up in the competition last season, while Quito failed to survive the group stage.

Quito have suffered just one defeat in 19 games across competitions, while Sao Paulo have just two wins in 11 games across competitions.

Sao Paulo vs Quito Prediction

Sao Paulo have lost six times in their last 11 games, winning twice. They have fared much better at home, though, losing once in 10 games.

They have won their two meetings against Quito at home with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline. They need to overturn a one-goal deficit here.

Quito, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last nine away games. Three of their four away games have produced under 2.5 goals. Nonetheless, they have looked solid in recent games, and considering their aggregate lead, expect a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-2 Quito

Sao Paulo vs Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jhojan Julio to score or assist any time - Yes