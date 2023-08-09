Sao Paulo vs San Lorenzo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2023

Sao Paulo play host to San Lorenzo at the Estádio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The Brasileiro Serie A side will be looking to overturn their first-leg deficit, having suffered a 1-0 loss when the sides met in Argentina last week.

Sao Paulo failed to stop the rot as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Atletico Mineiro in last Sunday’s Serie A clash.

Prior to that, the Rubro-Negro’s quest for continental glory suffered a blow as they were beaten 1-0 by San Lorenzo in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-16 clash on August 3.

Dorival Junior’s men have now failed to win their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to July’s 4-1 victory over Santos.

With the first-leg victory, San Lorenzo have now won their last four matches in the Copa Sudamericana since a goalless draw against Palestino on June 9.

Ruben Dario Insua’s side finished runners-up in Group H, before claiming a 3-0 victory over Independiente Medellin in the playoffs.

San Lorenzo need at least a draw to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana as they eye their first continental crown since winning the Copa Libertadores in 2014.

Sao Paulo vs San Lorenzo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last three meetings between the sides, San Lorenzo holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sao Paulo‘s one win came in March 2013, when they edged out the Argentine outfit 1-0 courtesy of a 90th-minute strike from Michel Bastos.

The Rubro-Negro have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a goalless draw against Bahia on July 30 being the exception.

San Lorenzo are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches since the start of June, claiming two wins and three draws in that time.

Sao Paulo vs San Lorenzo Prediction

Sao Paulo will be backing themselves to turn the tie around as they welcome San Lorenzo to the Estádio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo where they are unbeaten in six of their last seven home matches.

While we expect the visitors to put up a fight, we predict Junior’s men will pick up the desired results on Thursday.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 San Lorenzo

Sao Paulo vs San Lorenzo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in San Lorenzo’s last 10 matches).

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings).