Sao Paulo vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2023

Sao Paulo will welcome local rivals Santos to the Estádio do Morumbi in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league outings and were held to a goalless draw by RB Bragantino last week. They returned to winning ways in the Copa do Brasil against Palmeiras on Thursday with a 2-1 win in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Second-half goals from Caio Paulista and David Correa da Fonseca helped them overturn a one-goal deficit after Joaquín Piquerez put Palmeiras ahead in the 34th minute. They are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

The visitors returned to winning ways after 12 games as they recorded an impressive 4-3 home win over Goias. Marcos Leonardo and Stiven Mendoza bagged braces as they climbed to 13th place in the league table.

Sao Paulo vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The derby between the two Sao Paulo-based rivals is referred to as San-São. They have met 320 times in all competitions, with their first official meetings dating back to 1930. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 138 wins. The visitors have 107 wins and 75 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last six games in all competitions, the hosts meanwhile, have kept four clean sheets in their last six games.

Sao Paulo have won 11 of their last 12 home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered seven defeats in their last nine away games.

The visitors have conceded three goals apiece in their last three league outings.

The hosts have won six of their last eight meetings against the visitors at Sunday's venue.

Sao Paulo vs Santos Prediction

Tricolor Paulista have seen an upturn in form in recent games, with four clean sheets in their last five games. They have won 11 games at Sunday's venue since April and should have the upper hand at home, considering that they have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors since 2016.

Peixe have endured a poor run recently with just one win in all competitions since May. They have not been able to score more than one goal in eight of their last nine away games against the hosts.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Santos' goalscoring struggles in away games, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Santos

Sao Paulo vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Stiven Mendoza to score or assist any time - Yes