Sao Paulo vs Sporting Cristal prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Sao Paulo and Sporting Cristal will trade tackles on Wednesday in the final matchday of Group E in the Copa Libertadores.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over Palmeiras. Luciano Neves and Luan Santos scored in each half to give O Clube da Fé the victory.

Sporting Cristal suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Universidad Cesar Vallejo in the Peruvian Liga 1. Yorleys Mena Palacios was the star of the show with a late second half brace.

Sao Paulo currently sit in second spot in the Group E table and have already booked their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Sporting Cristal are in third place but will be seeking to hold onto this spot to secure continued continental participation by virtue of the Copa Sudamericana.

🇾🇪 Certas coisas não mudam



Igor Gomes é 100% em finais com Choque-Rei



☑️ 2021 - @Paulistao

☑️ 2018 - Supercopa do Brasil Sub-20

☑️ 2017 - Copa RS Sub-20

☑️ 2016 - Taça BH Sub-17 #MadeInCotia pic.twitter.com/lknWG8H6Op — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) May 24, 2021

Sao Paulo vs Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo won the first leg meeting between the sides on matchday one in April. Martin Nicolas Benitez, Luan Santos and Eder all got on the scoresheet to help the Brazilians to a 3-0 away win.

The two sides have been in identical form and have each won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Sporting Cristal form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Sao Paulo vs Sporting Cristal Team News

Sao Paulo

The hosts have skipper Dani Alves ruled out with an injury, while defender Walce has not made an appearance this season.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Hernan Crespo.

Injuries: Dani Alves, Walce

Suspension: None

Sporting Cristal

Sporting Cristal will be without forward Percy Liza and winger Christopher Olivares through injuries. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Percy Liza, Christopher Olivares

Suspension: None

Sao Paulo vs Sporting Cristal Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI ( 3-4-1-2): Tiago Volpi (GK); Bruno Alves, Rodrigo, Diego; Wellington Santos, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Luis Orejuala; William da Silva; Antonio Galeano, Vitor

Sporting Cristal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alejandro Duarte (GK); Nilson Loyola, Omar Merlo, Gianfranco Chavez, Jhilmar Lora; Gerald Tavara, Horacio Calcaterra; Christopher Gonzales, Alejandro Hohberg, Washington Corozo; Irven Avila

Sao Paulo vs Sporting Cristal Prediction

Despite having already secured qualification for the knockout stage, Sao Paulo have an outside chance of finishing top of the group and will go all out for victory.

Most of the hosts' gameplan is built around a solid backline and we are predicting a narrow victory for Crespo's side in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-0 Sporting Cristal