Sao Paulo vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Sao Paulo will invite Talleres Cordoba to Estádio do Morumbi in their final group stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far and are at the top of the Group D table. Cordoba cannot qualify for the knockout stage but need a win here to ensure a place in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs.
Tricolor Paulista were held to a 1-1 draw by Libertad in their previous Libertadores outing. Their unbeaten streak in all competitions ended after three games last week as they suffered a 2-0 home loss to Mirassol in the Brazilian Serie A.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games and returned to winning ways after seven games earlier this month, recording a 2-0 home win over Alianza Lima. Rubén Botta scored and provided an assist in the first half.
Sao Paulo vs Talleres Cordoba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met seven times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with two wins apiece.
- Notably, six of their seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their five games in the Libertadores thus far.
- Talleres Cordoba are winless in their last seven games in all competitions, playing out four draws.
- Interestingly, Sao Paulo have drawn their two home games in the Libertadores this season.
- The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the Libertadores this season, conceding three goals in five games.
- The visitors have failed to score in five games in this fixture, while Tricolor Paulista have failed to score in four games.
Sao Paulo vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction
Tricolor Paulista suffered their first home defeat since February last week and will look to bounce back here. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, keeping clean sheets in all three games.
La T registered their first win since early April in their previous Libertadores outing and will need to conclude their campaign with a win. They will play after a 12-day break and should be well-rested here.
Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring record in this fixture, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Talleres Cordoba
Sao Paulo vs Talleres Cordoba Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes