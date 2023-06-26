Sao Paulo vs Tigre Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023

Sao Paulo entertain Tigre at the Estadio do Morumbi in their final group game of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday (June 27).

Both teams have secured their place in the knockouts. Sao Paulo are atop Group D table with 13 points from five games, while Tigre are in second place with ten points.

Sao Paulo have gone unbeaten, with four wins in five games. In their previous outing, goals from Jonathan Calleri, Luciano, Caio Paulista and David helped them to a 5-0 home over Deportes Tolima. Tigre, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over Puerto Cabello.

Sao Paulo vs Tigre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times, with all meetings taking place in the Copa Sudamericana. Sao Paulo are unbeaten and yet to concede.

They first met in the two-legged final of the 2012 edition, which Sao Paulo won 2-0 on aggregate to win the Copa Sudamericana.

Sao Paulo won 2-0 away in their opener against Tigre, which remains the latter'sonly defeat in the competition this season.

Sao Paulo are the only team in the Sudamericana to have kept clean sheets in five games in the group stage. They scored 11 goals, the fourth-best attacking record in the competition.

Sao Paulo have won their two home games in the competition, while Tigre have a 100% record on their travels.

Sao Paulo have suffered one defeat in last nine home games, winning eight.

Tigre have suffered defeats in their last three away games, failing to score in the last two.

Sao Paulo vs Tigre Prediction

Sao Paulo have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition. Impressively, they are yet to concede, but they have just one clean sheet in seven games across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in three meetings against Tigre, though.

Tigre, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, winning twice in nine games. Having reached the knockouts, there's not much at stake, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Tigre.

Sao Paulo vs Tigre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Calleri to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes