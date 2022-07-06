Sao Paulo vs Universidad Catolica prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana commence this week and will see Sao Paulo host Universidad Catolica on Thursday in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Sao Paulo have found good form of late as they picked up a dramatic 4-2 win in the first leg via an early penalty strike from Reinaldo and a brace from Luciano which gave them a three-goal lead at the break. Jonathan Calleri later added a fourth before becoming one of three players to get sent off for the Soberano.

The Brasileiro Serie A outfit will be looking to hold on to their lead this week as they continue their hunt for a first continental title in a decade.

Universidad Catolica failed to capitalize on their home, numerical and possessional advantages in the first leg. They ended the game having over 70 percent of the ball and three more men than their opponents but failed to show incisiveness in the final third.

The visitors need a huge win in hostile territory this weekend to avoid back-to-back round of 16 exits on the continental stage.

Sao Paulo vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Sao Paulo and Universidad Catolica. The Brazilian club are undefeated in all five matchups, winning twice and drawing the other three, a run they will seek to extend this week.

Sao Paulo Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Universidad Catolica Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Sao Paulo vs Universidad Catolica Team News

Sao Paulo

The hosts have a lengthy list of absentees ahead of their clash including Nikão, Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Luan Santos and Andres Colorado, who are all injured. Igor Vinicius, Rodrigo Nestor and Jonathan Calleri all received red cards in the first leg and will miss out as a result, while Robert Aborleda is a doubt.

Injured: Nikão, Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Luan Santos, Andres Colorado

Doubtful: Robert Aborleda

Suspended: Igor Vinicius, Rodrigo Nestor, Jonathan Calleri

Universidad Catolica

Clemente Montes, Lucas Melano and Juan Leiva are all injured and will not play for the Chilean club on Thursday.

Injured: Clemente Montes, Lucas Melano, Juan Leiva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Universidad Catolica Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda, Léo; Reinaldo, Pablo Maia, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Rafinha; Eder, Luciano

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastián Pérez; Mauricio Isla, Daniel González, Tomás Astaburuaga, Alfonso Parot; Ignacio Saavedra, Marcelino Núñez, Luciano Aued; José Pedro Fuenzalida, Fernando Zampedri, Crsitián Cuevas

Sao Paulo vs Universidad Catolica Prediction

Sao Paulo are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions. They have won all three of their Copa Libertadores games on home turf and will be targeting a fourth on Thursday.

Universidad Catolica have won four of their last five games across all competitions. However, they have a poor record in this fixture and could see their continental campaign end this weekend.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Universidad Catolica

