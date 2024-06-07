Sao Tome and Principe vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th June 2024

Sao Tome and Principe lock horns with Liberia at the Stade Municipal d'Oujda in Oujda, Morocco in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday. After three consecutive defeats in the campaign so far, Sao Tome are looking to finally get a point on the board.

It's been a difficult run for the Warriors of the Equator, who were battered 4-0 by Tunisia in their opening qualifier followed by a 2-0 loss to Namibia. On Thursday, their losing run was extended by Malawi, who triumphed 3-1 in their encounter.

Without a single point in the bag, Adriano Eusébio's side are at the bottom of Group H as their progression hopes are diminishing with each passing game.

Ranked 188th in the world, Sao Tome are one of the weakest sides and have never qualified for any major tournament in their history.

On the other hand, Liberia have four points in the bag right now. The Lone Stars also lost their first game, going down 1-0 to Malawi, but were awarded a 3-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea after the latter fielded an ineligible player.

On Wednesday, Mario Marinica's side held Namibia to a 1-1 draw in their third game, following which they remained in fourth position in the group, three points off the playoff stage, and five off the World Cup spot.

Sao Tome and Principe vs Liberia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Sao Tome and Liberia.

The Lone Stars are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, but have won just once (2-0 vs Djibouti in the 2025 AFCON qualifier, back in March).

After consecutive draws, Sao Tome lost their first game of the year in a 3-1 loss to Malawi.

Sao Tome have lost their last six games in a row and remain winless in their last 10.

Sao Tome's last official win came back in March 2022, a slender 1-0 victory over Mauritius in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Sao Tome and Principe vs Liberia Prediction

Sao Tome are one of the weakest sides in the world, and their poor run of form is a testament to that. While Liberia are not the most talented side out there, the Lone Stars have enough in the tank to see off the Warriors of the Equator.

Prediction: Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Liberia

Sao Tome and Principe vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liberia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No