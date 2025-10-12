Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Published Oct 12, 2025 08:25 GMT
Morocco vs Malawi- Africa Cup of Nations - Source: Getty
Malawi are looking to end their disappointing qualifying campaign on a high (PC: Getty Images)

Sao Tome and Principe face-off with Malawi on Monday in their final qualifying game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, looking to get a point across the board. Ranked 195th in the world, the Warriors of the Equator have lost every single qualifying fixture to sit rock bottom of Group H without a point in the bag.

Ad

Their most recent clash ended in a 6-0 loss against Tunisia on Friday. Elias Saad and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane struck apiece, while Firat Chaouat and Ismael Gharbi scored apiece too as Sao Tome were handed their heaviest loss of the qualifiers.

Seychelles are the only team besides them in the CAF zone to have lost every single game so far. As much as they will aim to secure at least a point here, Malawi may not show them any remorse.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Flames are out of the race too, with only 10 points from eight games, while also having their last clash canceled due to Equatorial Guinea being unable to travel to the Malawian capital, Lilongwe.

Having won twice from their opening three games, Malawi were looking to cause a real surprise here, but it wasn't long before their momentum was punctured. Three losses in a row - to Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and Tunisia - severely dented their hopes as Malawi struggled to recover from that dip in their next couple of games.

Ad

Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There has been just one clash between the sides in history, with Malawi beating Sao Tome 3-1 in their earlier World Cup qualifying encounter on 6 June 2024.
  • Sao Tome are one of the only two teams (Seychelles being the other) who have lost every single qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the CAF zone.
  • With 26 goals conceded, Sao Tome have the worst defensive record in the CAF zone after only Seychelles (46) and Djibouti (31).
Ad

Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi Prediction

Both teams are knocked out from the World Cup race but Malawi could still go for the win here as Sao Tome have been one of the worst sides in the qualifying campaign with nine defeats from nine.

An easy win for the Flames is on the cards.

Prediction: Sao Tome and Principe 0-3 Malawi

Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malawi to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

About the author
Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications