Sao Tome and Principe and Sierra Leone lock horns at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on Sunday (March 26) for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in midweek at the same venue, with the Leone Stars fighting back twice to force a share of the spoils. Luis Leal gave Sao Tome the lead in the 43rd minute, but Mustapha Bundu equalised for Sierra Leone just three minutes into the restart.

Just before the hour mark, Leal restored his team's lead with his second of the evening, only for Abu Komeh Musa to make it 2-2 in the 78th minute. Due to the stalemate, the standings in Group A remain the same, with Sierra Leone in third place with two points in three games and Sao Tome at the bottom with just one.

John Keister's side ended their long-wait for a third appearance in the competition by qualifying for last year's showpiece in Cameroon, but their rivals off the Gulf of Guinea are hoping to make their first. In their bid for a better result in the next game, both teams could make a few changes.

Sierra Leone could bring in Mohamed Kamara between the sticks in place of Ibrahim Sesay while Abu Komeh. He made his debut in the midweek game and marked it with a goal off the bench. So Komeh could be rewarded for his heroics with a first start.

Sao Tome and Principe vs Sierra Leone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sierra Leone and Sao Tome have clashed five times, with the former winning twice and losing once.

The 2-2 draw between the sides in midweek was their second in a row, having drawn goalless inJune 2012 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sierra Leone are winless in five games, losing thrice.

Sao Tome have won just one of their last five games (1-0 vs Mauritius in the 2023 AFCON preliminary round).

The visitors have scored five goals in the AFCON qualifiers, all coming from different players

Sao Tome and Principe vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Sao Tome put up an improved performance last time after their 10-0 shellacking against Nigeria in their previous AFCON qualifier. However, Sierra Leone, owing to more experience in their squad, could take the win.

Prediction: Sao Tome and Principe 1-2 Sierra Leone

Sao Tome and Principe vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sierra Leone

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

