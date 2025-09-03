Sao Tome vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2025

Sao Tome and Principe take on Equatorial Guinea at the Honor Stadium in neutral Morocco on Thursday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 193rd in the world, the Elephants have lost every single qualifier thus far to sit at the bottom of the Group H standings without a point in the bag from six games.

As they are mathematically unable to catch up with the top two with only four more games remaining, Sao Tome are officially out of the race for next year's showpiece.

Traditionally one of the weakest sides in the world, the island nation saw their wait to qualify for a major international tournament continue. Moreover, they've struck just two goals during this run, while conceding 14.

On the other hand, Equatorial Guinea are not much better off, sitting in fourth place with seven points - five off the top two spots in the group. But they have grown into the campaign lately.

After collecting zero points from their first three qualifying games, the National Thunder beat Malawi and Sao Tome in their next two games before pegging back Namibia in a lowly 1-1 stalemate.

Slowly but steadily, the side have been racking up the points and climbing up the table, a trend that holds them in good stead ahead of the home stretch of the qualifying campaign.

Sao Tome vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between the sides in history, with Equatorial Guinea winning twice, including a 2-0 victory in their ongoing qualifiers back in March 2025.

After going through their first two clashes without a win, Equatorial Guinea have won their next two against Sao Tome.

The National Thunder began 2025 with a 2-0 win over Sao Tome, but have failed to win their next three: 1-1 vs Namibia, 2-1 (L) vs Gambia and 1-1 vs Cameroon.

Sam Tome's last official win came on 24 March 2022, over three years ago.

Sao Tome vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Sao Tome have been on a low ebb, losing every fixture in the qualifiers, while they are officially out of the race at this point. Equatorial Guinea can smell a great chance to add more wind to their sails, and we expect them to secure a win.

Prediction: Sao Tome 0-2 Equatorial Guinea

Sao Tome vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Equatorial Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

