Sao Tome vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Sao Tome will play host to Namibia at Stade d'Agadir in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Sao Tome were whitewashed by Tunisia 4-0 in Group H’s opening game, which left them bottom of the group with no points. They are considered as the weakest side in the lot, with a draw their best result in ten matches. The visitors are hosting the game far away from home in Agadir, Morocco, due to logistical concerns.

Seleção dos Falcões e Papagaios are not newcomers in the competition, though. They entered the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time in 2002 and have appeared six times since then. In addition, they have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations after participating in nine qualifiers since 2000.

Namibia also lost their first game. They were beaten by Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in Malabo, leaving them second from bottom in the group with no points. They will stay on the road as they take on Sao Tome in Agadir. Both teams are winless in their last five matches and are set to meet each other for the first time.

Brave Warriors’ record is not impressive as they boast just one win in ten matches. However, the team appears to be in good nick thanks to their qualification for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. They are making their return after failing to qualify for the previous edition. Namibia are winless in their last five away matches.

Sao Tome vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sao Tome have lost their last five home matches in all competitions.

Sao Tome have scored thrice and conceded 15 times in their last five matches.

Sao Tome have played a total of 11 World Cup qualifying matches, winning two, as opposed to 51 and 12 wins for Namibia.

Namibia have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Sao Tome have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches, while Namibia have drawn thrice and lost twice

Form Guide - Sao Tome – L-L-L-L-D, Namibia – L-D-D-L-D.

Sao Tome vs Namibia Prediction

Leal remains Sao Tome’s most dangerous player, with two goals to his name in this year’s international assignments.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile has been a game-changer for Namibia, scoring four times so far alongside several assists. Limbondi is also a key asset, with two goals scored this year.

Namibia come as the favorite based on form.

Prediction: Sao Tome 1-2 Namibia

Sao Tome vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Namibia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Namibia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sao Tome to score - Yes