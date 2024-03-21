Sao Tome vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024 

Sao Tome and Principe lock horns with South Sudan at the Stade Municipal de Berkane on Friday in the first leg of their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in the preliminary round.

Coming off a horrendous year, Sao Tome are hoping for better results. They failed to qualify for the 2023 AFCON Cup in January this year after going winless in six qualifiers. More misery was to follow at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as the Falcons and True Parrots Team lost to Tunisia and Namibia.

South Sudan, meanwhile, also fell short of their AFCON ambitions as their wait for a first major international appearance continued. The Bright Stars beat Kenya in a friendly right before the World Cup qualifiers but went down 4-0 to Senegal followed by a goalless stalemate with Mauritania.

Head coach Nicolas Dupuis has summoned 26 players for the Sao Tome double-header, including Iran-based Tito Okello, who has scored four goals in 16 games.

Sao Tome vs South Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite being in the same confederation, this will be the first clash between Sao Tome and South Sudan.

In their last eight games, South Sudan have won twice: 2-1 vs Congo and 1-0 vs Kenya

South Sudan have not scored in their last two international games.

Sao Tomes have lost their last five international games, conceding 15 times without scoring.

Sao Tome last won a game in March 2022, when they beat Mauritius 1-0 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

South Sudan are ranked 166th in the world, while Sao Tome are 191st.

Sao Tome vs South Sudan Prediction

Sao Tome, at 191, are one of the weakest sides in the world. Their disastrous run of form last year was a reflection of that.

South Sudan also largely disappointed besides a pair of narrow wins. With no real quality on display, expect a slog, with the two sides to play out a drab, low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sao Tome 1-1 South Sudan

Sao Tome vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes