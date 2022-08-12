Sarpsborg vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Fresh off the back of progressing to the fourth round of the Champions League qualifiers, Bodo/Glimt take on Sarpsborg at the Sarpsborg Stadion on Saturday.

The home side head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive defeats in the Eliteserien and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Sarpsborg were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Stromsgodset last Sunday.

They have now lost their last five games in the league, conceding 13 goals and scoring three since a 4-3 win over Sandefjord Fotball on July 3.

With 19 points from 17 games, Sarpsborg are currently 11th in the Eliteserien standings, level on points with 12th-placed Haugesund.

Meanwhile, having claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory in the first leg, Bodo/Glimt played out a 1-1 draw with Žalgiris to progress to the fourth round of the Champions League qualifiers 6-1 on aggregate.

The Glimt have now turned their attention to the Norwegian top flight, where they are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Bodo/Glimt are currently third in the league standings, after picking up 34 points from 17 games so far.

Sarpsborg vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head

Bodo/Glimt head into the weekend with the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from their last 27 meetings. Sarpsborg have picked up seven wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Sarpsborg Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Sarpsborg vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Sarpsborg

The hosts will take to the pitch without Mikkel Maigaard, who has been sidelined through a foot injury.

Injured: Mikkel Maigaard

Suspended: None

FK Bodø/Glimt @Glimt

glimt.no/billetter Skaff deg forkjøpsrett på kampen mot Dinamo Zagreb ved å kjøpe høstkort før klokken 12:00 i dag Skaff deg forkjøpsrett på kampen mot Dinamo Zagreb ved å kjøpe høstkort før klokken 12:00 i dag 🔥 glimt.no/billetter https://t.co/0AmLwIhtgV

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Brunstad Fet and Morten Konradsen are currently recuperating from knee and shoulder injuries respectively and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

Sarpsborg vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Sarpsborg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simen Vidtun Nilsen; Eirik Wichne, Bjørn Inge Utvik, Magnar Ødegaard, Joachim Soltvedt; Serge-Junior Ngouali, Martin Höyland; Victor Torp, Simon Tibbling, Tobias Heintz; Guillermo Molins

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Marius Høibråten, Helstad Amundsen, Brice Wembangomo; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Lars-Jørgen Salvesen, Amahl Pellegrino

Sarpsborg vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt head into the weekend as firm favorites to come away with all three points as they face a Sarpsborg side who have lost their last five games. Considering the gulf in quality between the two sides, we fancy the visitors to claim a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Prediction: Sarpsborg 0-3 Bodo/Glimt

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P