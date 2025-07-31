Sarpsborg vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Sarpsborg 08 and Brann will trade tackles in an Eliteserien matchday 16 clash on Saturday (May 2nd). The game will be played at Sarpsborg Stadion.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Sandefjord. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Evangelos Patoulidis and Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson. Daniel Karlsbakk scored a second-half brace to draw the game level with eight minutes left in regulation time. But a dramatic end to the game saw Robin Dazbic step off the bench late on before scoring the match-winner in the 14th minute of injury time.
Brann, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Salzburg in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie. Both goals were scored in the first six minutes of the game, with Emil Kornvig putting the visitors ahead in the third minute while Mauritius Kjaergaard equalized three minutes later to drop the Norwegians to the Europa League.
The Bergen outfit will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to KFUM Oslo.
The loss left them in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 16 games. Sarpsborg are eighth on 22 points.
Sarpsborg vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Brann have 10 wins from the last 24 head-to-head games. Brann were victorious eight times while six games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Brann have won just one of their last five games across all competitions (two losses).
- Four of Sarpsborg's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.
Sarpsborg vs Brann Prediction
Sarpsborg's loss to Sandefjord ended their eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.
Brann finished runners-up in the league last term but might struggle to replicate that feat this time around. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and are winless in their last four away games.
The two sides should cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Sarpsborg 2-2 Brann
Sarpsborg vs Brann Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals