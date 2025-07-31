Sarpsborg vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Sarpsborg 08 and Brann will trade tackles in an Eliteserien matchday 16 clash on Saturday (May 2nd). The game will be played at Sarpsborg Stadion.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Sandefjord. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Evangelos Patoulidis and Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson. Daniel Karlsbakk scored a second-half brace to draw the game level with eight minutes left in regulation time. But a dramatic end to the game saw Robin Dazbic step off the bench late on before scoring the match-winner in the 14th minute of injury time.

Ad

Trending

Brann, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Salzburg in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie. Both goals were scored in the first six minutes of the game, with Emil Kornvig putting the visitors ahead in the third minute while Mauritius Kjaergaard equalized three minutes later to drop the Norwegians to the Europa League.

The Bergen outfit will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to KFUM Oslo.

Ad

The loss left them in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 16 games. Sarpsborg are eighth on 22 points.

Sarpsborg vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brann have 10 wins from the last 24 head-to-head games. Brann were victorious eight times while six games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brann have won just one of their last five games across all competitions (two losses).

Four of Sarpsborg's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ad

Sarpsborg vs Brann Prediction

Sarpsborg's loss to Sandefjord ended their eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Brann finished runners-up in the league last term but might struggle to replicate that feat this time around. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and are winless in their last four away games.

The two sides should cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sarpsborg 2-2 Brann

Ad

Sarpsborg vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More