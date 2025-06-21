Sarpsborg vs Bryne Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sarpsborg and Bryne go head-to-head at the Sarpsborg Stadion on Sunday. Christian Michelsen’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of their previous 13 meetings.

Ad

Sarpsborg failed to score a morale-boosting result during the Eliteserien break as they fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat at the hands of Valerenga in their friendly clash on June 13.

Michelsen’s side return to action in the league, where they have won just one of their last six matches while losing twice and claiming three draws since late April.

This poor run of results has seen Sarpsborg drop into the bottom half of the Eliteserien table as they currently occupy 10th place with 12 points from their nine games so far.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Bryne had to see off a late comeback scare from Sandefjord last time out to secure a narrow 3-2 victory in their league clash at the Bryne Stadion.

Before that, Kevin Knappen’s men were dumped out of the NM Cup on May 20 courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against KFUM Oslo, four days before bouncing back in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Fredrikstad.

Bryne have picked up 13 points from their nine Eliteserien matches so far to sit eighth in the table but could move level with sixth-placed Tromso with a win this weekend.

Ad

Sarpsborg vs Bryne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bryne have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up six wins and seven draws from the previous 13 meetings between the two teams.

Sarpsborg are unbeaten in six of their most recent seven competitive games, claiming three wins and three draws since the start of May.

Bryne have won their last three Eliteserien matches, scoring nine goals and conceding five, having lost each of the three games preceding this run.

Sarpsborg have won just two of their last eight home games in the league while losing four and claiming two draws since September 2024.

Ad

Sarpsborg vs Bryne Prediction

With just two points separating Sarpsborg and Bryne in the table, we expect both sides to go all out at the Sarpsborg Stadion as they look to claim maximum points.

However, home advantage gives Sarpsborg an extra edge here and we are backing them to end their winless run against the visitors.

Prediction: Sarpsborg 2-1 Bryne

Sarpsborg vs Bryne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sarpsborg to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More