Sarpsborg vs Bryne Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sarpsborg and Bryne go head-to-head at the Sarpsborg Stadion on Sunday. Christian Michelsen’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of their previous 13 meetings.
Sarpsborg failed to score a morale-boosting result during the Eliteserien break as they fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat at the hands of Valerenga in their friendly clash on June 13.
Michelsen’s side return to action in the league, where they have won just one of their last six matches while losing twice and claiming three draws since late April.
This poor run of results has seen Sarpsborg drop into the bottom half of the Eliteserien table as they currently occupy 10th place with 12 points from their nine games so far.
Elsewhere, Bryne had to see off a late comeback scare from Sandefjord last time out to secure a narrow 3-2 victory in their league clash at the Bryne Stadion.
Before that, Kevin Knappen’s men were dumped out of the NM Cup on May 20 courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against KFUM Oslo, four days before bouncing back in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Fredrikstad.
Bryne have picked up 13 points from their nine Eliteserien matches so far to sit eighth in the table but could move level with sixth-placed Tromso with a win this weekend.
Sarpsborg vs Bryne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Bryne have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up six wins and seven draws from the previous 13 meetings between the two teams.
- Sarpsborg are unbeaten in six of their most recent seven competitive games, claiming three wins and three draws since the start of May.
- Bryne have won their last three Eliteserien matches, scoring nine goals and conceding five, having lost each of the three games preceding this run.
- Sarpsborg have won just two of their last eight home games in the league while losing four and claiming two draws since September 2024.
Sarpsborg vs Bryne Prediction
With just two points separating Sarpsborg and Bryne in the table, we expect both sides to go all out at the Sarpsborg Stadion as they look to claim maximum points.
However, home advantage gives Sarpsborg an extra edge here and we are backing them to end their winless run against the visitors.
Prediction: Sarpsborg 2-1 Bryne
Sarpsborg vs Bryne Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sarpsborg to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)