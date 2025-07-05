Sarpsborg vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

The action continues in the Norwegian Eliteserien as Sarpsborg play host to Haugesund at the Sarpsborg Stadion on Sunday. Having failed to win their last five meetings, Toni Korkeakunnas’ men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure their first win of the campaign.

Sarpsborg secured consecutive victories for the first time since May as they picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion last Sunday.

This followed a penalty-shootout victory over Rosenborg in the NM Cup on June 26, a result which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 17 points from their 11 Eliteserien matches, Sarpsborg are currently seventh in the table, level on points with Fredrikstad and Kristiansund.

On the other hand, Haugesund failed to finally get their season up and running last time out as they played out a goalless draw with Kristiansund on home turf.

Toni Korkeakunnas’ men are the only side yet to taste victory in the league, having picked up two draws and lost 10 of their 12 matches so far.

Haugesund are rooted to the bottom of the Eliteserien table and their poor campaign has been owing to their defensive woes as they have conceded 31 goals already — six more than any other side in the division.

Sarpsborg vs Haugesund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Sarpsborg hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Haugesund have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Sarpsborg are unbeaten in their last five matches against Korkeakunnas’ men, picking up three wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in July 2022.

Haugesund are on a run of five consecutive away defeats across all competitions, conceding 14 goals and scoring three since April’s 2-1 victory over Vida.

Sarpsborg vs Haugesund Prediction

Sarpsborg will be excited to take on a floundering Haugesund side who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

We predict Sarpsborg will extend their recent dominance over Haugesund and come away with maximum points in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Sarpsborg 3-1 Haugesund

Sarpsborg vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sarpsborg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven encounters)

