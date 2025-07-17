Sarpsborg vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Sarpsborg will welcome Rosenborg to the Sarpsborg Stadion in the Eliteserien on Friday. Troillongan are fifth in the standings with 26 points, five more than the sixth-placed hosts.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in all competitions since June. They saw their winning streak end after three games last week as they were held to a goalless away draw at Kristiansund.

The visitors returned to winning ways after five games last week, as they registered a 2-0 win over HamKam. Tomáš Nemčík scored his first goal of the league campaign in the 15th minute, and Dino Islamović doubled their lead in stoppage time of the first half.

Sarpsborg vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 28 times in all competitions. Troillongan have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 15 wins. The hosts have seven wins, and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, having conceded only 12 goals in 13 games.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last four away games in the Eliteserien, suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in two games and have conceded four goals apiece in two games.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in the Norwegian Cup quarterfinals in June, and the hosts beat Troillongan on penalties after the score ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Troillongan have won just one of their last five league games. They have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Sarpsborg vs Rosenborg Prediction

The hosts have lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home in the Eliteserien in May. They have won five of their last six games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Troillongan registered their first win since May last week and will look to continue that form. Notably, they have lost four of their last five league games in this fixture, conceded at least three goals apiece in them, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the hosts' recent record in this fixture and current unbeaten streak, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sarpsborg 2-1 Rosenborg

Sarpsborg vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sarpsborg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

