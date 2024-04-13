Sassuolo vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Salernitana last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Rossoneri slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in their previous game in the Europa League and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 13 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's eight victories.

Sassuolo have scored a total of 30 goals against AC Milan in the Serie A and have a better such record only against Genoa in the competition so far.

After winning their first three matches at home against AC Milan in the Serie A, Sassuolo have picked up only one point from their last seven such games in the competition.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in three of their last four matches in the Serie A - as many times as they have achieved the feat in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Sassuolo have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 home games in the Serie A.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form on the domestic front but are far behind Inter Milan in the title race. The likes of Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Sassuolo have struggled this season and will need to fight their way out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 AC Milan

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes