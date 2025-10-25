Sassuolo vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Sassuolo vs AS Roma Preview
Sassuolo are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Lecce last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Sassuolo vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AS Roma have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 11 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's paltry two victories.
- After a run of three victories on the trot in all competitions, AS Roma have lost three of their last four games, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Fiorentina in a Serie A encounter this month.
- Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Como in the Round of 32 of Coppa Italia this month.
- AS Roma have won their last two matches against Sassuolo and have scored three goals in these games.
Sassuolo vs AS Roma Prediction
AS Roma have stepped up to the plate this year but have blown hot and cold in recent weeks. Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Sassuolo have been failed to meet expectations this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. AS Roma are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 AS Roma
Sassuolo vs AS Roma Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes