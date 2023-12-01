Sassuolo vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Giallorossi eased past Udinese by a 3-1 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neroverdi edged Empoli to a crucial 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won nine out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's two victories.

After a run of eight defeats in 12 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A, Sassuolo are unbeaten in six of their last seven such games in the competition.

AS Roma have played out draws in each of their last three matches away from home against Sassuolo in the Serie A - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition since 2010.

Sassuolo have won only two of their 20 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A and have a lower success rate only against Napoli in the competition.

After a run of four victories in five home games in the Serie A, Sassuolo are winless in eight of their last 10 such matches in the competition.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving to the top four of the league table. Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku have stepped up under Jose Mourinho and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day and have managed to hold their own against AS Roma in the past. The Neroverdi are playing at home and could hold their opponents to a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 AS Roma

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes