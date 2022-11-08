Sassuolo vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sassuolo lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Wednesday.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Neroverdi suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Empoli over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Giallorossi suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won nine of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's paltry one victory.

Among teams that they have faced at least three times in the Serie A, Sassuolo have picked up the fewest number of victories against AS Roma in the competition.

After a run of five consecutive home defeats against AS Roma in the Serie A, Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four such matches against the Giallorossi.

Sassuolo have lost four of their last seven Serie A matches played on Wednesdays - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Sassuolo have failed to find the back of the net in their last two Serie A games and could suffer a run of three such matches on the trot for the first time since 2018.

Sassuolo have kept four clean sheets in their nine home games this season - their best record in this regard since the 2016-17 campaign.

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have an impressive squad at their disposal and have grown in stature under Jose Mourinho. The Giallorossi were disappointing in the Derby della Capitale last week and will need to work hard to keep their top-four hopes alive.

AS Roma @OfficialASRoma Golden Boy web 2022



Premiato Nicola Zalewski



#ASRoma Golden Boy web 2022Premiato Nicola Zalewski ✨ Golden Boy web 2022 ✨Premiato Nicola Zalewski 👏#ASRoma https://t.co/6lkYotycla

Sassuolo are yet to hit their stride this season and have been hampered by their recent player exodus. AS Roma are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 AS Roma

Sassuolo vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tammy Abraham to score - Yes

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes