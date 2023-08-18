Sassuolo vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta finished in fifth place in the Serie A standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Juventus last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this game.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Neroverdi eased past Cosenza by a comfortable 5-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have an impressive recent record against Sassuolo and have won 16 out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's four victories.

Sassuolo have won two of their last three matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches at home against Atalanta in the Serie A, Sassuolo have won their last two such matches against La Dea in the competition.

Sassuolo have begun five of their Serie A campaigns with a home game and are unbeaten in these games, managing to win three of these matches.

Atalanta have suffered a record 27 defeats in opening games in the Serie A but have managed to win each of their last five such games in the competition.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have an excellent squad at their disposal and have grown in stature under Gian Piero Gasperini. La Dea are virtually unstoppable on their day and will need to hit their stride early into their new season.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Atalanta on a few occasions in the past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Atalanta

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes