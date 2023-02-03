Sassuolo vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi stunned reigning champions AC Milan with a 5-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 16 of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's three victories.

Sassuolo have lost 11 of their 19 matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - they only have a worse record against Juventus in the competition.

Sassuolo won their previous home game against Atalanta in the Serie A - their first such victory in the competition since 2013.

Sassuolo have lost their last two home games in the Serie A and could suffer three such defeats in a row for the first time since October 2019.

Atalanta have picked up 11 points in the Serie A so far in 2023 - only Napoli have been more successful in the competition during this period.

Atalanta have won 11 matches in the Serie A so far this season and could match their record number of wins in the first 21 games of a league campaign.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have been in impressive form this season and have grown in stature under Gian Piero Gasperini. La Dea can be lethal on their day and will be intent on securing their place in the top four.

Sassuolo have been inconsistent this season but will take heart from their brilliant performance against AC Milan. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Atalanta

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes

