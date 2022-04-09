Sassuolo vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Atalanta take on Sassuolo on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sassuolo are in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Neroverdi suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Lazio last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this year. La Dea were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a good record against Sassuolo and have won 15 out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed two victories against Atalanta and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atalanta. Sassuolo were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-W-W

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-L-W

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Team News

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Filip Djuricic remains the only fitness concern for Sassuolo and might not be available for this match. Davide Frattesi is serving a suspension at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Davide Frattesi

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta and Aleksey Miranchuk have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Rafael Toloi and Berat Djimsiti remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marten de Roon

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Gregoire Defrel; Gianluca Scamacca

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Jose Luis Palomino, Giorgio Scalvini, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Giuseppe Pezzella; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan Zapata, Jeremie Boga

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to mount a late push for a top-four spot. La Dea have excellent players in their ranks but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Sassuolo are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Atalanta have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Atalanta

