Sassuolo vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sassuolo hope to continue their impressive start to the Serie A season against Benevento at the Stadio Mapei on Saturday.

The Neroverdi are in fifth place, with 19 points from 10 games. Newly-promoted Benevento have garnered 11 points this season, leaving them in 13th place.

Sassuolo bounced back from their dispiriting 3-0 loss to Inter Milan at home by holding 10-man Roma to a goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico.

Pedro's red card just before the break handed Sassuolo the advantage, but the visitors were unable to benefit. However, they had a goal ruled out in the second half.

Having halted the Juventus juggernaut with a 1-1 draw at home, Benevento followed their first stalemate of the season with another one when they held Parma at the Ennio Tardini.

Both sides had their share of chances, with Gianluca Lapadula coming close for Benevento multiple times, only for the game to end with a 0-0 scoreline.

Sassuolo vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Sassuolo and Benevento have only met four times in this century, with the Neroverdi winning three of those games. They did the double in the 2005-06 season.

The two last met in the 2017-18 season, with Sassuolo winning 2-1 away before the Stregoni earned a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Mapei.

Sassuolo form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Benevento form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Sassuolo vs Benevento Team News

Sassuolo

First-choice keeper Andrea Consigli missed the game against Roma with injury and is likely to miss out again. Gianluca Pegolo is likely to continue in his stead. Roberto de Zerbi is without centre-backs Filippo Romagna and Vlad Chiriches, with Marlon replacing the latter in defence.

Gregoire Defrel and Francesco Caputo are missing from the forward line, with Filip Djuricic expected to start up front alongside Domenico Berardi.

Injuries: Filippo Romagna, Francesco Caputo, Vlad Chiriches, Gregoire Defrel

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Benevento

Pippo Inzaghi welcomes Pasquale Schiattarella back from suspension, but still has a lengthy injury list to contend with. Gabriele Moncini was the latest addition to the injury room, with centre-back Luca Caldirola a big miss alongside captain Christian Maggio and Iago Falque.

Injuries: Massimo Volta, Iago Falque, Nicolas Viola, Luca Caldirola, Christian Maggio, Gabriele Moncini

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sassuolo vs Benevento Predicted Lineups

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluca Pegolo (GK); Kaan Ayhan, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang; Domenico Berardi, Maxime Lopez, Jeremie Boga; Filip Djuricic

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Alessandro Tuia, Federico Barba; Perparim Hetemaj, Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula

Sassuolo vs Benevento Prediction

Benevento are unbeaten in three games, with the Stregoni capable of giving anyone a tough time. Gianluca Lapadula and Gianluca Caprari have been finding the net with regularity this season, giving them confidence up front.

Sassuolo have looked quite impressive this season, and with a tough set of fixtures coming up, Domenico Berardi and his teammates will be looking to get all three points. We expect Sassuolo to win this encounter with ease.

Prediction: Sassuolo 3-1 Benevento