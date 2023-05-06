Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Sassuolo and Bologna square off at the Mapei Stadium in round 34 of the Italian Serie A on Monday.
Both sides are currently separated by just two points in the league table and we anticipate a thrilling matchup as they pursue a top-half finish.
Sassuolo failed to move into the top half of the table last Wednesday as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
However, Alessio Dionisi’s side return home, where they are unbeaten in their last five matches, claiming four wins and one draw since February’s 2-0 loss against league champions Napoli.
With 43 points from 33 matches, Sassuolo are currently 13th in the Serie A table, level on points with 12th-placed Udinese.
Meanwhile, Bologna failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss against Empoli last time out.
The Rossoblù have now gone four straight games without a win, picking up just two points from a possible 12 in that time.
With 45 points from 33 matches, Bologna are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with Monza and Torino.
Sassuolo vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Betting Tips
- With 10 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Sassuolo hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Bologna have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- Sassuolo are winless in six of their last seven home games against Bologna, losing four and claiming two draws since January 2016.
- The Rossoblù are without a win in four consecutive matches, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Atalanta on April 8.
- Dionisi’s men have won four of their most recent five home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Torino on April 3 being the exception.
Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction
Both sides have been far from impressive of late and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up result. Sassuolo head into Monday as the more in-form side and we predict they will continue their impressive run of results on home turf.
Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Bologna
Sassuolo vs Bologna Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)
Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in nine of the last 10 classes between the sides)