Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Sassuolo and Bologna square off at the Mapei Stadium in round 34 of the Italian Serie A on Monday.

Both sides are currently separated by just two points in the league table and we anticipate a thrilling matchup as they pursue a top-half finish.

Sassuolo failed to move into the top half of the table last Wednesday as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, Alessio Dionisi’s side return home, where they are unbeaten in their last five matches, claiming four wins and one draw since February’s 2-0 loss against league champions Napoli.

With 43 points from 33 matches, Sassuolo are currently 13th in the Serie A table, level on points with 12th-placed Udinese.

Meanwhile, Bologna failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss against Empoli last time out.

The Rossoblù have now gone four straight games without a win, picking up just two points from a possible 12 in that time.

With 45 points from 33 matches, Bologna are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with Monza and Torino.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 10 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Sassuolo hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Bologna have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Sassuolo are winless in six of their last seven home games against Bologna, losing four and claiming two draws since January 2016.

The Rossoblù are without a win in four consecutive matches, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Atalanta on April 8.

Dionisi’s men have won four of their most recent five home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Torino on April 3 being the exception.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction

Both sides have been far from impressive of late and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up result. Sassuolo head into Monday as the more in-form side and we predict they will continue their impressive run of results on home turf.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Bologna

Sassuolo vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in nine of the last 10 classes between the sides)

