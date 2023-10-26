Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Action continues in round 10 of the Italian Serie A as Sassuolo and Bologna go head-to-head at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday (October 28).
Sassuolo failed to find their feet in a 2-0 home defeat to Lazio on Saturday. Alessio Dionisi’s men are winless in three outings, losing twice since stunning Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on September 27. With 10 points from nine games, Sassuolo are 13th in the standings.
Meanwhile, Bologna continued their fine early-season form with a 2-1 win over Frosinone at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Sunday.
Thiago Motta’s men have gone unbeaten in eight games since a 2-0 opening-day loss to AC Milan on August 21. With 14 points from nine games, Bologna are eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed AS Roma.
Sassuolo vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams winning seven apiece in 19 meetings.
- Bologna are unbeaten in eight games, winning thrice since a 2-0 loss to Bologna in their league opener.
- Sassuolo are on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 2-1 win at Inter Milan in September.
- Bologna are winless in five away games across competitions, losing once, since a 2-1 win over Utrecht on August 2.
Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction
Bologna have been rock-solid this season and will fancy their chances against a Sassuolo side who have struggled for consistency this season. Expect the visitors to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.
Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Bologna
Sassuolo vs Bologna Betting Tips
Tip 1: Bologna to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 clashes.)