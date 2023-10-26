Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Action continues in round 10 of the Italian Serie A as Sassuolo and Bologna go head-to-head at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday (October 28).

Sassuolo failed to find their feet in a 2-0 home defeat to Lazio on Saturday. Alessio Dionisi’s men are winless in three outings, losing twice since stunning Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on September 27. With 10 points from nine games, Sassuolo are 13th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Bologna continued their fine early-season form with a 2-1 win over Frosinone at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Sunday.

Thiago Motta’s men have gone unbeaten in eight games since a 2-0 opening-day loss to AC Milan on August 21. With 14 points from nine games, Bologna are eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed AS Roma.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams winning seven apiece in 19 meetings.

Bologna are unbeaten in eight games, winning thrice since a 2-0 loss to Bologna in their league opener.

Sassuolo are on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 2-1 win at Inter Milan in September.

Bologna are winless in five away games across competitions, losing once, since a 2-1 win over Utrecht on August 2.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna have been rock-solid this season and will fancy their chances against a Sassuolo side who have struggled for consistency this season. Expect the visitors to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Bologna

Sassuolo vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bologna to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 clashes.)