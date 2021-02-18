Sassuolo vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sassuolo host Bologna at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday, hoping to build on last weekend's victory in Serie A.

After going five games without a win, the Neroverdi beat relegation-battling Crotone to get their season back on track.

They remain in eighth place, however, just six points off Lazio for a playoff spot in the Europa Conference League.

Roberto De Zerbi's side now face a struggling Rossoblu who are 12th after a poor campaign which has produced only six wins from 22 games.

In fact, they've only won twice since the start of December. A 1-0 win over Hellas Verona last month was followed by a thumping 3-0 victory in Parma earlier this month.

But another lowly 1-1 draw against Benevento last weekend brought them back down to earth. They remain tied on points with Spezia, Udinese and Benevento in the table.

Another setback could plunge the side further down the standings.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Head-To-Head

In 14 matches between the sides, the spoils are closely shared. Sassuolo have won six and lost five games against Bologna.

However, the Neroverdi have won their last three clashes in a row, including an epic 4-3 thriller in October earlier this season.

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Sassuolo vs Bologna Team News

Sassuolo

The home side have four players - Filippo Romagna, Mehdi Bourabia, Jeremie Boga and Vlad Chiriches - out injured.

Domenico Berardi must proceed with caution as he's just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Mehdi Bourabia, Jeremie Boga and Vlad Chiriches

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna

The visitors also have their fair share of casualties, with Federico Santander, Gary Medel and Paolo Farago all in the treatment room.

Injured: Federico Santander, Gary Medel and Paolo Farago

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sassuolo vs Bologna Predicted XI

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Marlon, Federico Peluso, Rogerio; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Maxime Lopez, Filip Djuricic; Francesco Caputo.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Adama Soumaoro, Mitchell Dijks; Jerdy Schouten, Nicolas Dominguez; Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Mussa Barrow.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction

Even though neither side are in good form right now, the Neroverdi will be a huge threat at home and Bologna might not be able to handle their attacking firepower.

We expect Sassuolo to emerge victorious in this encounter.

Prediction: Sassuolo 3-1 Bologna