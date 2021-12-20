Sassuolo vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

In their last Serie A fixture of the year, Sassuolo entertain Bologna at Stadio Città del Tricolore on Wednesday in a mid-table clash.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last six league outings, playing four 2-2 draws while recording 2-1 and 3-1 wins in their remaining two games. They were held to a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina in their previous Serie A fixture on Sunday.

Bologna have suffered a poor run of form in their recent fixtures and have faced a defeat in three consecutive league outings. They were beaten 2-0 at home by Juventus on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs Bologna Head-to-Head

This will be just the 15th meeting between the two sides so far, with all fixtures coming in Serie A. They have been evenly matched in their encounters so far, with five wins for each side and four games ending in draws.

They have even scored the same number of goals in this fixture, finding the back of the net 18 times each. They last met at Wednesday's venue in February. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, bringing an end to the Neroverdi's three-game winning streak against their local rivals.

Sassuolo form guide (Serie A): D-W-D-D-W

Bologna form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-W-W

Sassuolo vs Bologna Team News

Sassuolo

Filip Djuricic remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and is expected back against Genoa in January. Kaan Ayhan will return from a one-game suspension here. The rest of the absentees for the hosts are as below:

Pedro Mba Obiang - Heart problem

Filippo Romagna - Knee injury

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna

Jerdy Schouten remains ruled out with a muscle injury for the Rossoblù. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visiting side:

Kingsley Michael - Back injury

Injured: Jersy Schouten, Kingsley Michael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Bologna Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Matheus Henrique, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Bologna (3-1-4-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Nicolas Dominguez; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey; Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Sassuolo vs Bologna Prediction

Sassuolo have the edge over their Emilia-Romagna rivals in terms of form and goalscoring record. The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions and are also unbeaten in their last three home games.

Bologna are winless in their travels to Sassuolo since 2017 and are expected to struggle here. A narrow win for the hosts is the most likely outcome from the game.

Predicition: Sassuolo 2-1 Bologna

Edited by Peter P

