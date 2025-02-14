Sassuolo vs Brescia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Sassuolo and Brescia will square off in a Serie B round 26 clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at the Mapei Stadium.

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-0 away win they registered over Mantova. Armand Lauriente scored a brace to give the Neroverdi a two-goal lead by the 54th minute while Nicholas Pierini added a third in injury time.

Brescia, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Salernitana last weekend.

The stalemate left them in 12th spot in the table, having garnered 29 points from 25 games. Sassuolo lead the way at the summit with 58 points to their name.

Sassuolo vs Brescia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have four wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Brescia were victorious three times while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Sassuolo claimed a 5-2 away win in the reverse fixture.

Sassuolo have won five of their last six league games (one loss).

Six of Brescia's last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games, winning the last nine on the bounce.

Brescia have won just one of their last 13 league games (three losses).

Sassuolo vs Brescia Prediction

Sassuolo saw their decade-long stay in Serie A end last season but Fabio Grosso's side are on course for an immediate return to the top flight. They hold a five-point advantage at the summit and a nine-point cushion over third-placed Spezia as they aim for automatic promotion. They have scored at least two goals in their last six home games and are unsurprisingly the heavy favorites in this game.

Brescia have struggled for victories this season and their four-point cushion over the bottom five will have them looking over their shoulders to avoid relegation. Rolando Maran's side have shown a penchant for draws, with seven of their last nine league games ending in a share of the spoils.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sassuolo 3-1 Brescia

Sassuolo vs Brescia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sassuolo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sassuolo to score over 1.5 goals

