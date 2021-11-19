Sassuolo vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The international break is now over and club football is set to make its return this weekend. Sassuolo will host Cagliari at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday in Serie A action.

Sassuolo are on a run of back-to-back defeats in Serie A at the moment. After losing 2-1 to Empoli last month, they then lost 3-2 to Udinese in the last game. The two losses further emphasized the hosts' sluggish start to the season.

I Neroverdi sit 13th in the league table with just 14 points from 12 games. They have a difficult run of games ahead and will be looking to begin as strongly as possible.

Cagliari lost 2-1 at home to Atalanta last time out and were fortunate not to lose by a higher margin as they never really got close to their visitors. The loss to Atalanta extended their losing streak in the league to four games.

Gli Isolani sit bottom of Serie A with six points from 12 games. They have won one game all season and will be looking to rectify that at the weekend.

Sassuolo vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Sassuolo and Cagliari in the past. Sassuolo and Cagliari have won three games apiece. The other nine games between the two sides have all ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season. The game ended 1-1, the fourth consecutive draw between the sides.

Sassuolo Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Cagliari Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Sassuolo vs Cagliari Team News

Sassuolo

Filip Duricic and Pedro Obiang have both been ruled out with injuries and will not feature against Cagliari. Jeremie Boga picked up an injury earlier this month and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Filip Duricic, Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Marko Rog and Sebastian Walukiewicz are out with injuries and are not expected to play on Sunday. Andrea Carboni and Damir Ceter are major doubts for the clash.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz

Doubtful: Andrea Carboni, Damir Ceter

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Diego Godin, Luca Ceppitelli, Raoul Bellanova; Alessandro Deiola, Kevin Strootman, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Leonardo Pavoletti, Joao Pedro

Sassuolo vs Cagliari Prediction

Sassuolo have lost their last two games both times, taking the lead and then squandering it. While they are having a disappointing league campaign, their form in front of goal has not wavered as they have scored in all but one of their last 10 games.

Cagliari are on a four-game losing streak and have already conceded 26 goals in 12 games so far, the joint-most in the league. Their losing streak should continue on Sunday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Cagliari

Edited by Shardul Sant