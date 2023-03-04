Sassuolo vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2023 

Sassuolo host Cremonese at the Mapei Stadium on Monday (March 6) in Serie A.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. Sassuolo beat Lecce 1-0 in their last game, with Kristian Thorstvedt coming off the bench to score the winner midway through the second half. Sassuolo are 15th in the league table with 27 points from 24 games.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to life in the top flight, finding themselves in the drop zone. They, however, returned to winning ways in the league earlier this week with a shock 2-1 win over Roma, with Frank Tsadjout and Daniel Ciofani scoring in either half.

The visitors are 19th in the standings with just 12 points and are just one point above last-placed Sampdoria.

Sassuolo vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just seven meetings between Sassuolo and Cremonese. Both sides have won three games apiece, while their other meeting ended in a draw.

The hosts have won just one of their last four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games across competitions.

Four of Sassuolo's seven league wins this season have come at home.

Cremonese have conceded 43 goals in Serie A this season. Only Salernitana (44) have conceded more.

La Cremo have the second-worst offensive record in the top flight this season, scoring just 19 times.

Sassuolo vs Cremonese Prediction

Sassuolo snapped a run of back-to-back winless outings in their last game but have won just one of their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Cremonese, meanwhile picked up their first league win of the season last time out but are winless on the road in Serie A this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-0 Cremonese

Sassuolo vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes