Sassuolo vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Empoli lock horns with Sassuolo in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good recent record against Empoli and have won 14 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's nine victories.

After a run of three victories in four matches against Sassuolo in the Serie A, Empoli have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

Sassuolo and Empoli have played out a total of 13 matches against each other without a single draw in the Serie A - a record in this regard for a single fixture in the competition.

Sassuolo have won five of their six matches at home against Empoli in the Serie A and have a better home record only against Genoa in the competition.

Empoli have lost only two of their last seven matches away from home in the Serie A and managed to win their previous such game against Salernitana by a 3-1 margin.

Sassuolo vs Empoli Prediction

Sassuolo have been a shadow of their former selves this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. The likes of Nedim Bajrami and Andrea Pinamonti can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Empoli have shown flashes of their ability this season but have issues of their own to solve at the moment. Sassuolo have a good home record against Empoli and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Empoli

Sassuolo vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes