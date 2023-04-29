Sassuolo vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2023

Sassuolo will entertain Empoli at the Stadio Città del Tricolore in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are in 13th place in the league table with 40 points to their name. Empoli are in 15th place but trail the hosts by eight points. The hosts failed to build on their 1-0 win over Juventus a fortnight ago and fell to a 3-0 defeat against Salernitana last week.

Empoli are winless in their last three league outings and have lost two games in a row. In their previous outing, they fell to a 3-0 loss at home to Inter Milan. They have lost six of their last eight league games and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Sassuolo vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 21 times in all competitions since 2008. The hosts have the better record in these games with 11 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with seven wins while three games have ended in draws.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four home games in Serie A, recording three wins in that period.

Empoli are winless in their last six away games, suffering four defeats in that period. They have also failed to score in three games in that period.

Sassuolo suffered their first Serie A defeat at home against Empoli in 2021, they had won their previous four home games, scoring three goals apiece in these wins.

Interestingly, none of the 11 Serie A meetings between the two teams have ended in draws.

The visitors have the second-worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring just 25 goals in 31 games.

Sassuolo vs Empoli Prediction

The Neroverdi are undefeated in their last four home games in Serie A and have suffered just one defeat at home since 2008 against the visitors. They are expected to have the upper hand in this home fixture.

The Azzurri have just one win from their last 12 league games and might struggle here. Considering Empoli's struggles in their recent games and Sassuolo's home advantage, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Empoli

Sassuolo vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Armand Laurienté to score or assist any time - Yes

