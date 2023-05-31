Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd June 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Friday.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side was held to a 2-2 draw by Sampdoria last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. La Viola edged AS Roma to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a slight edge over Sassuolo and have won seven of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's six victories.

Fiorentina have won only one of their last six matches against Sassuolo in the Serie A but did win their most recent such meeting at home by a 2-1 margin.

Sassuolo have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A - their best such record against a single opponent in the competition.

Sassuolo have won their last two matches at home against Fiorentina in the Serie A and are unbeaten in six of their last seven such games in the competition.

Fiorentina are winless in their last four matches away from home in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since October 2022.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have blown hot and cold so far this season and will be intent on ending their season on a positive note. La Viola have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Sassuolo have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-3 Fiorentina

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes