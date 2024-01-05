Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. La Viola edged Torino to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won eight out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's six victories.

After a winless run of five matches on the trot against Sassuolo in the Serie A, Fiorentina have won each of their last two games against the Neroverdi in the competition.

Sassuolo have scored a total of 29 goals against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have a better record in this regard only against Genoa and AC Milan in the competition.

Sassuolo have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 26 matches in the Serie A and are the only team in the top flight without a clean sheet this season.

Sassuolo lost 10 home games in the Serie A in 2023 - the joint-highest such tally in the competition.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this season. The likes of Jonathan Ikone and Riccardo Sottil can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sassuolo have troubled Fiorentina in the past but have failed to meet expectations over the past year. Fiorentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 Fiorentina

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Ikone to score - Yes