Sassuolo vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sassuolo welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Città del Tricolore in Serie A action on Saturday.

Both sides picked up a win in their previous league outings and will be hoping to secure three points here.

The hosts shocked league leaders Inter Milan at the San Siro last week, scoring two first-half goals to record a memorable 2-0 win. Fiorentina continued their fine form in 2022 with a 1-0 win over Atalanta last week.

After this weekend's Serie A clash, Fiorentina host Juventus in a Coppa Italia semi-final fixture on Wednesday, so they might choose to rest some of their first-team players here.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

The two sides have been closely matched in their 17 meetings so far, all of which have come in Serie A. Fiorentina enjoy a narrow 6-5 lead in wins while six games have ended in stalemates.

They last met at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in December. The game ended in a 2-2 draw as the then hosts scored twice in the second half to earn a point from the reverse fixture.

Sassuolo form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Team News

Sassuolo

Filip Djuricic, Pedro Obiang and Filippo Romagna continue to be sidelined with injuries. Jeremy Toljan will also not be able to make it into the squad as he continues to recover from an undisclosed injury.

Gian Marco Ferrari returns from a one-game suspension for this game.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Jeremy Toljan, Filip Djuricic, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Nikola Milenkovic will serve a one-game suspension in this game due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Pietro Terracciano shall return to the starting XI, having missed the last game with tonsillitis.

Lucas Torreira was taken off the field in the game against Atalanta in the 38th-minute with a knock and is not expected to be risked for this league game.

Injured: Lucas Torreira

Suspended: Nikola Milenkovic

Unavailable: None

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Kaan Ayhan, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano (GK); Igor Julio, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Alvaro Odriozola; Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Sottil, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Prediction

Sassuolo have endured a poor run of form in their home fixtures this season and are winless at Saturday's venue since December. Six of the visiting side's nine losses this term have come in their travels and they might struggle here.

The Viola will have their Coppa Italia first-leg tie's preparation against Juventus in mind and could take their foot off the pedal in this game. Nonetheless, given both sides' form, a high-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Fiorentina

Edited by Peter P