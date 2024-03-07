Sassuolo vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Frosinone lock horns with a struggling Sassuolo side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo vs Frosinone Preview

Frosinone are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Lecce last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The Neroverdi slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good recent record against Frosinone and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Frosinone's paltry one victory.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in four of their last five matches against Frosinone in the Serie A but did suffer their only such defeat during this period in their most recent match in September last year.

The last two matches played between Sassuolo and Frosinone at the Stadio Citta Tricolore in the Serie A have ended in 2-2 draws, with the two games taking place in 2016 and 2019.

Sassuolo have lost each of their last four matches in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since 2014.

Frosinone have picked up only three points away from home in the Serie A this season - only Almeria and Granada have worse records in this regard in Europe's top five leagues.

Sassuolo vs Frosinone Prediction

Sassuolo have been in dismal form so far this season and will need to play out of their skins to escape the relegation zone. The Neroverdi have been shockingly poor over the past month and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Frosinone have managed to hold their ground this season but have a definitively poor away record in the top flight. Both teams have issues to solve at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Frosinone

Sassuolo vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Frosinone to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes