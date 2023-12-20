Sassuolo vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Sassuolo side in an important encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Friday.

Sassuolo vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Neroverdi were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Udinese in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Sassuolo vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good recent record against Genoa and have won eight out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last five matches against Genoa in the Serie A but have been held to draws in each of their last two such games in the competition.

Sassuolo have scored six of their nine matches at home against Genoa in the Serie A and have scored 22 goals in these matches - their best home record against a single opponent in the competition.

Sassuolo are winless in their last five matches at home in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since a streak of seven games in December 2018.

Sassuolo have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six matches in the Serie A.

Sassuolo vs Genoa Prediction

Sassuolo have been impressive at home this season but have struggled to keep clean sheets in the Serie A so far. The Neroverdi have their work cut out for them in the coming months and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.

Genoa also have issues to address at the moment but will take plenty of heart from their performance against Juventus last week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Genoa

Sassuolo vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Genoa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes