Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Beleaguered Sassuolo welcome Genoa to the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday, hoping to bounce back in Serie A.

Their new year got off to the worst possible start as Atalanta thrashed the Neroverdi 5-1 in Bergamo at the weekend, dropping them to sixth in the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have now won only once from the last four games but will be confident of bouncing back to winning ways against a side near the bottom of the table.

With just two wins and 11 points from 15 games, Genoa are 19th in the table and look like relegation candidates for the season.

They managed to avoid the drop by the skin of their teeth last year, beating Hellas Verona on the final day to retain top-flight status.

Sassuolo vs Genoa Head-To-Head

In 14 games between the sides, the record is almost even. Sassuolo narrowly edge Genoa with six wins to the latter's five.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended in a 5-0 shellacking for the visitors, even though Genoa had beaten the Neroverdi 2-1 at home in the first leg.

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Sassuolo vs Genoa Team News

Sassuolo

The hosts will be without winger Federico Ricci, who got injured in mid-December. Filippo Romagna has been sidelined with a knee injury since March last year.

Injured: Federico Ricci and Filippo Romagna

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Genoa

As many as six players are currently out injured for Il Grifone, including key players such as Luca Pellegrini and Stefano Sturaro. The midfielders sustained injury problems towards the end of last month and will still require a few weeks of recovery.

Injured: Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi, Vittorio Parigini, Federico Marchetti, Luca Pellegrini, and Stefano Sturaro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sassuolo vs Genoa Predicted XI

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Georgios Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Junior Traore, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo

Genoa (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Cristian Zapata, Domenico Criscito; Davide Zappacosta, Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Valon Behrami, Lennart Czyborra; Matta Destro, Marko Pjaca

Sassuolo vs Genoa Prediction

Redemption will be on Sassuolo's mind after last weekend's humiliation. Given the gulf in class between the sides, we expect a comfortable win for Sassuolo.

Prediction: Sassuolo 4-1 Genoa