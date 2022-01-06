Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Sassuolo take on Genoa on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Genoa are in 18th place in the Serie A standings and could potentially face a relegation battle this season. The Genovese outfit held Atalanta to a 0-0 stalemate last month and will need a similar result from this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neroverdi suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Bologna in their previous league game and cannot afford another debacle on Thursday.

Sassuolo vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Sassuolo have a good record against Genoa and have won eight out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed five victories against Sassuolo and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Italian outfits took place last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-D-D

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-L-L

Sassuolo vs Genoa Team News

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang and Matheus Henrique remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and might not be available for this match. Hamad Traore is on international duty and has been excluded from the squad.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Matheus Henrique

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hamad Traore, Federico Peluso

Caicedo has joined Genoa this season

Genoa

Nicolo Rovella, Nikola Maksimovic, Yayah Kallon, and Valon Behrami are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Domenico Criscito has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined this week.

Injured: Nicolo Rovella, Nikola Maksimovic, Yayah Kallon, Valon Behrami

Suspended: Stefano Sturaro

Unavailable: Domenico Criscito

Sassuolo vs Genoa Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Abdou Harrroui, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Johan Vasquez, Mattia Bani, Davide Biraschi; Andrea Cambiaso, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Manolo Portanova; Mattia Destro, Felipe Caicedo

Sassuolo vs Genoa Prediction

Sassuolo have flattered to deceive for the majority of their Serie A campaign and will need to resolve their issues in the coming weeks. The Neroverdi have impressive players in their ranks and cannot afford another poor run of form in the league.

Genoa are fighting for their lives in the Serie A and will be boosted by the return of a few important players. Sassuolo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Genoa

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi